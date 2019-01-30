Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Stat-sheet filling Clark leads Albany past New Hampshire

January 30, 2019 9:19 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

DURHAM, N.H. (AP) — Ahmad Clark scored 25 points and Cameron Healy scored 16 and Albany defeated New Hampshire 62-42 on Wednesday night.

Albany has won two straight following a five-game losing streak while the Wildcats have dropped five straight.

The Great Danes (7-15, 2-5 America East Conference) outscored New Hampshire 19-5 in the final seven minutes of the first half with Clark scoring 13, burying three 3-pointers and all four of his foul-shot attempts. Clark finished with six rebounds, three assists and three steals.

Albany shot just 18 of 47 (38.3 percent) from the field but the Wildcats managed just 13-of-53 shooting (24.5) and missed half their 16 free-throw attempts. Albany led by double digits the remainder of the game

        Insight by Leidos and AWS: Learn how the cloud is helping agencies share data securely in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Chris Lester led New Hampshire (3-17, 1-6) with 14 points. New Hampshire outrebounded Albany by a 46-31 margin.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|4 2019 GEOINT Electro Optical Technical...
2|4 National Health Policy Conference 2019
2|5 2019 CompTIA DC Fly-In
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marines relax following disaster relief exercise

Today in History

1937: FDR announces plan to expand Supreme Court

Get our daily newsletter.