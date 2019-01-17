Listen Live Sports

Status of Lynx star Maya Moore for ’19 WNBA season uncertain

January 17, 2019 4:50 pm
 
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota Lynx star Maya Moore’s availability for the upcoming season is uncertain.

Lynx head coach and general manager Cheryl Reeve said Thursday that the team has been “in close contact” with Moore and together will decide how to handle her status for 2019.

Reeve’s statement was issued in response to a report by Minneapolis TV station WCCO that said, without attribution, Moore was considering not playing for the Lynx this year. She was given the franchise tag this week by the team, preventing her from becoming a free agent.

Moore’s agent, Lindsay Kagawa Colas, wasn’t immediately available for comment.

The 29-year-old Moore took the winter off from international competition , citing a taxing 2018 season that saw the four-time WNBA champion Lynx ousted in the first round of the playoffs.

