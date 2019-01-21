Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Stith, Caver rally Old Dominion to fourth straight win

January 21, 2019 6:38 pm
 
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — B.J. Stith scored 22 points, Ahmad Caver added 20 and Old Dominion beat Charlotte 76-70 on Monday for the Monarchs’ fourth straight win.

Old Dominion (15-5, 5-2 Conference USA) made 29 of 33 free throws, including 23 of 27 in the second half when the Monarchs rallied from a 34-24 deficit with 52 points in the final 20 minutes, Stith scoring 17 points and Caver 16.

There were 63 free throws taken by both teams with Charlotte making 21 of 30.

Jon Davis scored 30 points for Charlotte (5-13, 2-5), moving past Jarvis Lang (1990-95), to fifth place on the 49ers’ all-time scoring list with 1,868.

The Monarchs trailed 39-30 with 16 minutes remaining when Caver scored 11 points in a 26-5 run to lead 56-44. The lead remained in double figures until just over a minute remained but the 49ers didn’t get closer than the final six-point margin. Stith scored the Monarchs’ final five points at the line.

