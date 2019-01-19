Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Stony Brook storms back to beat Maine 64-61

January 19, 2019 3:26 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

BANGOR, Maine (AP) — Elijah Olaniyi scored 10 of his 14 points in the second half to help Stony Brook rally from an 18-point deficit and beat Maine 64-61 on Saturday.

Akwasi Yeboah added 12 points — all in the second half — to help the Seawolves (16-3, 4-0) win their sixth straight game and remain unbeaten in America East Conference play. Jeff Otchere pitched in with 11 points, six rebounds and five blocked shots, while Miles Latimer scored 10 and Jaron Cornish snagged 10 rebounds.

Stony Brook trailed 33-17 at halftime and 38-20 after Sergio El Darwich buried a 3-pointer for the Black Bears (3-17, 1-4) with 18:47 remaining in the game. The Seawolves chipped away at the lead and pulled even at 47 on 3-pointers by Andrew Garcia and Olaniyi with 8:38 left. Garcia hit 1 of 2 free throws with 7:45 remaining to give Stony Brook its first lead since 6-3. Yeboah hit a jumper and Otchere had back-to-back dunks to put the Seawolves up 54-47 and they held on from there.

Terion Moss topped Maine with 23 points, sinking 6 of 12 from 3-point range. El Darwich added 16 points and seven rebounds.

        Insight by MobileIron: Federal practitioners explore implementing new CDM capabilities in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|24 AFCEA DC January Luncheon - DISA
1|24 Don't Quit Your Day Job (Yet!):...
1|24 Maryland Infragard Annual Cybersecurity...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Navy recruits shovel snow outside Illinois command

Today in History

1970: Nixon honors Eugene Ormandy