Stony Brook tops Lowell 75-63 in American East opener

January 5, 2019 3:12 pm
 
LOWELL, Mass. (AP) — Akwasi Yeboah scored 19 points and Stony Brook scored the last eight points of the game to turn back UMass Lowell 75-63 in the American East Conference opener on Saturday.

Yeboah hit back-to-back 3-pointers to put the Seawolves (13-3) up 60-50 with 8:17 to play. The River Hawks (8-8) battled back, getting with 64-61 on a layup by Obadiah Noel with 4:04 remaining.

Andrew Garcia ended the 7-0 surge with a 3-pointer for Stony Brook but after Christian Lutete made two free throws with 3:01 to play UMass Lowell didn’t score again. The River Hawks missed five shots and had a turnover in the last three minutes.

Miles Latimer added 16 points for Stony Brook, which had its most successful preconference start at the Division I level.

Noel, Lutete and Ryan Jones each had 13 for the River Hawks, who were 8 of 35 from 3-point range.

