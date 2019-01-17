Listen Live Sports

Strautmane helps No. 12 Orange women defeat Pitt 82-50

January 17, 2019 9:36 pm
 
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Digna Strautmane scored 22 points, nine in the pivotal third quarter, and No. 12 Syracuse won its ninth straight Thursday night, 82-50 over Pittsburgh.

Maeva Djaldi-Tabdi added 16 points and Tiana Mangakahia 14, also nine in the third quarter, as the Orange (15-2, 4-0 ACC) outscored the Panthers 28-8 to break the game open.

Mangakhia had five points in an 8-0 surge early in the third quarter that pushed the lead to 48-35 and then Strautmane had six in a 14-0 run. By the end of the quarter, when Syracuse was 7 of 15 from the field with 3 3-pointers and 11 of 12 from the line, a six-point lead became swelled to a 66-40 lead.

The Panthers (9-9, 0-4), who have lost four straight, made six field goals and shot 21 percent in the second half. Cassidy Walsh had three 3s and 13 points.

Djaldi-Tabdi and Gabrielle Cooper had eight rebounds apiece as the Orange had a 51-32 advantage on the boards and Mangakahia had eight assists.

