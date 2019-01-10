Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Struggling Dijon hires Antoine Kombouare as coach

January 10, 2019 7:37 am
 
< a min read
Share       

DIJON, France (AP) — Struggling French club Dijon has hired Antoine Kombouare as coach until the end of the season.

Kombouare replaces Olivier Dall’Oglio, who was fired during the mid-season break. He has an option for another year if he keeps the club in the first division.

Dijon is in 18th place, which is the relegation-promotion playoff spot, and is two points behind Amiens in 17th.

Kombouare was in charge of Guingamp this season, but was fired in early November with the club at the bottom of the standings.

        Insight by MobileIron: Federal practitioners explore implementing new CDM capabilities in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

His first game in charge of Dijon will be at home against fourth-place Montpellier on Sunday.

The 55-year-old Kombouare was formerly coach of Paris Saint-Germain.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|15 5th Annual Defense Research and...
1|16 ACT-IAC Artificial Intelligence and...
1|16 TECHEXPO Top Secret Hiring Event
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Airmen load munitions to craft before takeoff

Today in History

1943: Pentagon is dedicated in Virginia