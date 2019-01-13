Sunday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL National League

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Agreed to terms with 2B Brian Dozier on a one-year contract. Designated INF Matt Reynolds for assignment.

Frontier League

GATEWAY GRIZZLIES — Signed 3B Zach Files.

RIVER CITY RASCALS — Signed RHP Taylor Ahearn.

FOOTBALL National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Named Sean Kugler as offensive line coach, Brian Natkin assistant offensive line coach, David Raih wide receivers coach and Steve Heiden tight ends coach.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed TE Billy Brown, CB Jalen Collins, OT Antonio Garcia, WR Krishawn Hogan, WR Steve Ishmael, QB Phillip Walker, OT De’Ondre Wesley, DT DeShawn Williams and DE Anthony Winbush to reserve/future contracts.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

NHL — Fined Tampa Bay D Mikhail Sergachev $2,403.67 for cross-checking Buffalo F Johan Larsson during a Jan. 12 game.

ARIZONA COYOTES — Recalled G Calvin Pickard from Tucson (AHL).

ST. LOUIS BLUES — Recalled Fs Jordan Nolan and Jordan Kyrou from San Antonio (AHL).

COLLEGE

ALABAMA — S Deionte Thompson will enter the NFL draft.

NORTH CAROLINA STATE — Named Tony Gibson co-defensive coordinator and safeties coach.

