Sunday’s Sports Transactions

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Agreed to terms with RHP Cody Allen on a one-year contract. Designated RHP Miguel Almonte for assignment.
|BASKETBALL
|National Basketball Association
ATLANTA HAWKS — Transferred G Jaylen Adams and F Alex Poythress from Erie (NBAGL).
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
COLORADO AVALANCHE — Recalled F Josh Dickinson from Utah (ECHL) to Colorado (AHL).
NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Assigned G Cory Schneider to Binghamton (AHL) for conditioning.
NEW YORK RANGERS — Returned D Ryan Lindgren and F Boo Nieves to Hartford (AHL).
HARTFORD WOLF PACK — Released D Zach Tolkinen and Terrence Wallin from professional tryout agreements and returned them to Maine (ECHL).
HERSHEY BEARS — Assigned F Jordan Samuels-Thomas to South Carolina (ECHL).
LEHIGH VALLEY PHANTOMS — Recalled D Frank Hora from Reading (ECHL).
MILWAUKEE ADMIRALS — Recalled F Alex Overhardt from Atlanta (ECHL).
TEXAS STARS — Assigned D Nolan Gluchowski to Idaho (ECHL).
READING ROYALS — Loaned F Josh MacDonald to Lehigh Valley (AHL).
WHEELING NAILERS — Released D Tommy Davis.
DUKE — Named Trooper Taylor wide receivers coach.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE — Named Todd Goebbel tight ends coach and special teams coordinator.
