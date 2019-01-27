Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Sunday’s Sports Transactions

January 27, 2019 4:56 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
HOCKEY
National Hockey League

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Placed D Ben Lovejoy on injured reserve, retroactive to Jan. 15. Recalled F Kevin Rooney, D Egor Yakovlev and G Cam Johnson from Binghamton (AHL).

American Hockey League

BELLEVILLE SENATORS — Recalled F Francois Beauchemin from Brampton (ECHL).

MILWAUKEE ADMIRALS — Returned D Ben Danford to Atlanta (ECHL).

PROVIDENCE BRUINS — Returned F David Broll to Jacksonville (ECHL).

        Insight by Leidos and AWS: Learn how the cloud is helping agencies share data securely in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

STOCKTON HEAT — Recalled F Mike McMurtry from Kansas City (ECHL).

ECHL

BRAMPTON BEAST — Signed F Liam Kerins.

WHEELING NAILERS — Signed D Jake Schultz.

COLLEGE

FLORIDA — Named David Turner defensive line coach.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|4 2019 GEOINT Electro Optical Technical...
2|4 National Health Policy Conference 2019
2|5 2019 CompTIA DC Fly-In
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army's Combat Aviation Brigade prepares for Afghanistan

Today in History

1865: Lincoln signs 13th amendment abolishing slavery

Get our daily newsletter.