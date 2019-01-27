Sunday’s Sports Transactions

SEATTLE MARINERS — Agreed to terms with RHP Hunter Strickland. Designated RHP Max Povse for assignment.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Placed D Ben Lovejoy on injured reserve, retroactive to Jan. 15. Recalled F Kevin Rooney, D Egor Yakovlev and G Cam Johnson from Binghamton (AHL).
BELLEVILLE SENATORS — Recalled F Francois Beauchemin from Brampton (ECHL).
MILWAUKEE ADMIRALS — Returned D Ben Danford to Atlanta (ECHL).
PROVIDENCE BRUINS — Returned F David Broll to Jacksonville (ECHL).
STOCKTON HEAT — Recalled F Mike McMurtry from Kansas City (ECHL).
BRAMPTON BEAST — Signed F Liam Kerins.
WHEELING NAILERS — Signed D Jake Schultz.
FLORIDA — Named David Turner defensive line coach.
