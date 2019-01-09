Listen Live Sports

Suns-Mavericks, Box

January 9, 2019 11:08 pm
 
PHOENIX (94)

Bridges 2-4 0-0 6, Warren 7-20 4-7 20, Ayton 1-7 4-4 6, Melton 2-5 0-0 4, Jackson 7-13 2-2 17, Oubre Jr. 6-14 2-4 14, Acy 0-0 0-0 0, Holmes 7-8 2-3 16, Okobo 4-10 0-0 10, Daniels 0-3 1-1 1. Totals 36-84 15-21 94.

DALLAS (104)

Barnes 3-11 10-10 17, Kleber 4-7 3-3 13, Jordan 4-8 3-6 11, Doncic 8-14 10-16 30, Matthews 4-5 4-4 14, Finney-Smith 1-6 1-2 4, Powell 1-2 0-2 2, Barea 2-9 1-2 6, Harris 0-2 0-0 0, Brunson 3-6 0-0 7. Totals 30-70 32-45 104.

Phoenix 26 24 19 25— 94
Dallas 26 20 32 26—104

3-Point Goals_Phoenix 7-25 (Bridges 2-4, Okobo 2-5, Warren 2-6, Jackson 1-4, Daniels 0-2, Oubre Jr. 0-4), Dallas 12-34 (Doncic 4-9, Matthews 2-2, Kleber 2-4, Brunson 1-2, Finney-Smith 1-3, Barea 1-4, Barnes 1-8, Harris 0-2). Fouled Out_Melton. Rebounds_Phoenix 37 (Warren 7), Dallas 43 (Kleber 9). Assists_Phoenix 22 (Melton 6), Dallas 21 (Doncic, Matthews 5). Total Fouls_Phoenix 34, Dallas 17. Technicals_Jordan, Dallas coach Mavericks (Defensive three second). A_19,596 (19,200).

