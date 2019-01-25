Suns-Nuggets, Box

Listen Live Sports

January 25, 2019 11:28 pm
 
PHOENIX (95)

Bridges 2-6 0-0 4, Jackson 5-14 6-7 17, Bender 6-11 1-1 14, Okobo 3-6 0-0 7, Booker 9-19 15-16 35, Oubre Jr. 5-14 2-2 13, Acy 0-0 0-0 0, Daniels 2-6 0-0 5, Crawford 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 32-76 24-26 95.

DENVER (132)

Barton 5-11 3-3 14, Millsap 6-8 6-7 20, Plumlee 6-9 4-4 16, Murray 5-9 0-0 13, Harris 3-9 2-2 10, Vanderbilt 0-0 1-2 1, Craig 3-5 2-4 8, Hernangomez 1-7 0-0 2, Lydon 0-1 0-1 0, Lyles 5-13 0-0 12, Morris 7-11 0-1 17, Beasley 6-11 5-5 19. Totals 47-94 23-29 132.

Phoenix 32 23 26 14— 95
Denver 37 33 28 34—132

3-Point Goals_Phoenix 7-30 (Booker 2-4, Daniels 1-3, Okobo 1-4, Jackson 1-5, Bender 1-5, Oubre Jr. 1-6, Bridges 0-3), Denver 15-36 (Morris 3-5, Murray 3-5, Millsap 2-2, Lyles 2-3, Harris 2-6, Beasley 2-6, Barton 1-5, Craig 0-1, Lydon 0-1, Hernangomez 0-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Phoenix 35 (Acy 10), Denver 57 (Hernangomez 10). Assists_Phoenix 20 (Crawford 5), Denver 26 (Plumlee 6). Total Fouls_Phoenix 25, Denver 20. A_17,425 (19,520).

