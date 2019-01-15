Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Suns-Pacers, Box

January 15, 2019 9:27 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
PHOENIX (97)

Bridges 3-3 0-0 7, Warren 7-15 3-3 18, Ayton 7-16 0-2 14, Melton 1-7 0-0 3, Booker 4-12 0-0 8, Oubre Jr. 7-13 1-6 16, Jackson 3-7 1-2 8, Acy 0-2 0-0 0, Bender 0-1 0-0 0, Holmes 5-9 3-3 13, Okobo 1-5 1-2 4, Daniels 2-5 0-0 6. Totals 40-95 9-18 97.

INDIANA (131)

Bogdanovic 7-12 3-4 20, Young 5-7 2-2 12, Turner 7-11 3-5 18, Collison 4-8 5-5 15, Oladipo 2-11 3-5 8, McDermott 1-5 0-0 2, Leaf 2-4 0-0 4, Sabonis 5-9 4-7 14, Johnson 1-2 0-0 3, O’Quinn 0-3 0-0 0, Holiday 2-2 0-0 5, Joseph 4-7 0-0 10, T.Evans 6-8 7-8 20. Totals 46-89 27-36 131.

Phoenix 19 32 22 24— 97
Indiana 38 24 34 35—131

3-Point Goals_Phoenix 8-27 (Daniels 2-4, Jackson 1-1, Bridges 1-1, Warren 1-2, Melton 1-3, Okobo 1-4, Oubre Jr. 1-5, Bender 0-1, Acy 0-2, Booker 0-4), Indiana 12-25 (Bogdanovic 3-5, Collison 2-2, Joseph 2-3, Holiday 1-1, Johnson 1-1, T.Evans 1-1, Turner 1-4, Oladipo 1-5, O’Quinn 0-1, McDermott 0-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Phoenix 43 (Ayton 8), Indiana 52 (Sabonis 8). Assists_Phoenix 26 (Melton 8), Indiana 31 (Collison 7). Total Fouls_Phoenix 30, Indiana 17. Technicals_Warren, Jackson, T.Evans. A_15,698 (20,000).

        Insight by MobileIron: Federal practitioners explore implementing new CDM capabilities in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|20 The Chantilly Engineering, Technology,...
1|22 SBA 8(a) Business Development Program...
1|22 The Embassy/Defense Attach Luncheon...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army completes 300th Sustainment Brigade Run

Today in History

1977: President Carter pardons draft dodgers