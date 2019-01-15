Suns-Pacers, Box

PHOENIX (97)

Bridges 3-3 0-0 7, Warren 7-15 3-3 18, Ayton 7-16 0-2 14, Melton 1-7 0-0 3, Booker 4-12 0-0 8, Oubre Jr. 7-13 1-6 16, Jackson 3-7 1-2 8, Acy 0-2 0-0 0, Bender 0-1 0-0 0, Holmes 5-9 3-3 13, Okobo 1-5 1-2 4, Daniels 2-5 0-0 6. Totals 40-95 9-18 97.

INDIANA (131)

Bogdanovic 7-12 3-4 20, Young 5-7 2-2 12, Turner 7-11 3-5 18, Collison 4-8 5-5 15, Oladipo 2-11 3-5 8, McDermott 1-5 0-0 2, Leaf 2-4 0-0 4, Sabonis 5-9 4-7 14, Johnson 1-2 0-0 3, O’Quinn 0-3 0-0 0, Holiday 2-2 0-0 5, Joseph 4-7 0-0 10, T.Evans 6-8 7-8 20. Totals 46-89 27-36 131.

Phoenix 19 32 22 24— 97 Indiana 38 24 34 35—131

3-Point Goals_Phoenix 8-27 (Daniels 2-4, Jackson 1-1, Bridges 1-1, Warren 1-2, Melton 1-3, Okobo 1-4, Oubre Jr. 1-5, Bender 0-1, Acy 0-2, Booker 0-4), Indiana 12-25 (Bogdanovic 3-5, Collison 2-2, Joseph 2-3, Holiday 1-1, Johnson 1-1, T.Evans 1-1, Turner 1-4, Oladipo 1-5, O’Quinn 0-1, McDermott 0-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Phoenix 43 (Ayton 8), Indiana 52 (Sabonis 8). Assists_Phoenix 26 (Melton 8), Indiana 31 (Collison 7). Total Fouls_Phoenix 30, Indiana 17. Technicals_Warren, Jackson, T.Evans. A_15,698 (20,000).

