Suns-Spurs, Box

PHOENIX (124)

Bridges 7-9 0-1 17, Jackson 6-14 0-0 14, Holmes 4-6 2-4 10, Okobo 2-4 0-0 5, Booker 14-19 7-7 38, Terry 2-2 0-0 4, Oubre Jr. 5-14 3-3 14, Bender 0-0 0-0 0, Crawford 8-12 3-4 22, Daniels 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 48-80 15-19 124.

SAN ANTONIO (126)

Gay 7-17 2-2 16, Bertans 6-14 1-1 18, Aldridge 10-15 9-10 29, Forbes 5-11 0-0 12, White 6-15 3-4 15, Cunningham 1-1 0-0 2, Pondexter 0-0 0-0 0, Poeltl 2-2 0-0 4, Gasol 0-1 1-2 1, Mills 4-9 0-0 12, Walker IV 0-1 0-0 0, Belinelli 6-14 1-1 17. Totals 47-100 17-20 126.

Phoenix 33 34 24 33—124 San Antonio 33 37 26 30—126

3-Point Goals_Phoenix 13-29 (Bridges 3-5, Crawford 3-5, Booker 3-6, Jackson 2-4, Okobo 1-3, Oubre Jr. 1-6), San Antonio 15-34 (Bertans 5-12, Belinelli 4-7, Mills 4-8, Forbes 2-6, White 0-1). Fouled Out_Holmes. Rebounds_Phoenix 38 (Oubre Jr. 7), San Antonio 36 (Aldridge 14). Assists_Phoenix 26 (Booker, Crawford 7), San Antonio 29 (Mills, Bertans, Belinelli, Gay 5). Total Fouls_Phoenix 22, San Antonio 15. Technicals_Phoenix coach Suns (Defensive three second). A_18,121 (18,581).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.