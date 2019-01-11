Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Suspended Russell, Cubs agree at $3.4M, $200,000 raise

January 11, 2019 5:50 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

CHICAGO (AP) — Suspended shortstop Addison Russell and the Chicago Cubs have agreed to a $3.4 million, one-year contract, a relatively small $200,000 raise for a player whose relationship with the team appeared strained after a domestic violence suspension.

Russell accepted a 40-game suspension last October for violating baseball’s domestic violence policy following allegations made by his ex-wife. He missed the final 11 regular-season games plus the wild-card playoff loss and will be eligible to return May 3, barring postponements.

Russell will lose pay during the suspension. He can earn an additional $600,000 in roster bonuses if he is on the active roster for up to 150 days.

Kris Bryant agreed to a $12.9 million, one-year deal, a raise from $10.85 million. Also agreeing to one-year deals were Javier Baez ($5.2 million), Kyle Schwarber ($3.39 million) and pitchers Kyle Hendricks ($7.405 million), Carl Edwards Jr. ($1.5 million) and Mike Montgomery ($2.44 million).

        Insight by Citrix Public Sector: Federal practitioners describe multi-cloud security in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/tag/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Health News Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|17 AFCEA Bethesda January Breakfast
1|17 Trailblazing Women In Government IT
1|17 TECHEXPO Top Secret Hiring Event
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marine snipers practice target techniques

Today in History

1961: Eisenhower bids farewell