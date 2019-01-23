Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Sutton, Holmes lead No. 12 Texas past Kansas 62-43

January 23, 2019 10:39 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Sug Sutton scored 18 points, Joyner Holmes added 15 and No. 12 Texas defeated Kansas 62-43 on Wednesday night.

The Longhorns (16-3, 6-1 Big 12) never trailed but didn’t put away the Jayhawks (11-6, 1-5) until a 12-0 run in the fourth quarter pushed the lead to 58-35 with 5½ minutes to go. Joyner made a free throw, then followed her miss on the second for a layup and Sutton had a 3-point play in the decisive stretch. Kansas missed seven shots in the drought.

Texas was 1 of 9 from 3-point range but shot 24 of 48 overall and had a 45-26 edge in the paint.

The Jayhawks shot just 26 percent (17 of 66), 13 percent behind the arc (4 of 30) and went 5 of 9 from the foul line.

        Insight by Leidos and AWS: Learn how the cloud is helping agencies share data securely in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Mariane De Carvalho had 11 points and Austin Richardson 10 for Kansas.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|28 12th Operational Energy Summit
1|28 ICIT Winter GOVSummit
1|28 reStart BWI Hiring & Networking...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

USS Michael Monsoor commissioning ceremony

Today in History

1915: Congress creates Coast Guard as military service