Sutton, Littleton help No. 13 Texas women top W Virginia

January 6, 2019 6:11 pm
 
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — Sug Sutton scored 19 points on 8-of-10 shooting and Destiny Littleton had three 3-pointers in the pivotal third quarter and No. 13 Texas defeated West Virginia 70-58 on Sunday.

The Longhorns (12-2, 2-0 Big 12), who have won five straight, were down two at halftime but Littleton helped build a 48-40 lead entering the fourth quarter. When she opened the final quarter with her fourth 3 in the midst of what turned out to be an 11-0 run, Texas had a double-figure lead they kept until West Virginia scored eight straight late.

After the Mountaineers cut it to 64-58 on Madisen Smith’s 3-pointer with 48 seconds left the Longhorns closed the game with the final six points.

Littleton went 4 of 5 from distance and had 16 points. Texas was 8 of 14 behind the arc, 18 of 48 inside and just 10 of 17 at the line, including 5 of 9 in the fourth quarter.

Naomi Davenport was 10 of 17 and scored 26 points for the Mountaineers (9-4, 0-2) but her teammates were 9 of 32.

