Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Svitolina in Fed Cup dispute with Ukraine tennis officials

January 29, 2019 9:01 am
 
< a min read
Share       

KIEV, Ukraine (AP) — Australian Open quarterfinalist Elina Svitolina is in a dispute with the Ukrainian Tennis Federation and has withdrawn from her country’s Fed Cup team.

Svitolina, who is ranked seventh in the world, says she can’t play upcoming Fed Cup matches in Poland because she is injured. But the federation says she and Dayana Yastremska originally agreed to play but withdrew after their agent made unreasonable financial demands.

The federation says “playing matches for your national team should be a matter of patriotism, dedication and respect for the sporting honor of Ukraine.”

Writing on Facebook, Svitolina says financial “negotiations” did take place, but the deciding factor was the neck and shoulder problem which hampered her in her Australian Open quarterfinal loss to eventual champion Naomi Osaka.

        Insight by Leidos and AWS: Learn how the cloud is helping agencies share data securely in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Without Svitolina and Yastremska, the Fed Cup team will instead include Lesia Tsurenko, Kateryna Kozlova, Marta Kostyuk and Nadiya Kichenok.

___

More AP Tennis: https://www.apnews.com/apf-Tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|4 2019 GEOINT Electro Optical Technical...
2|4 National Health Policy Conference 2019
2|5 2019 CompTIA DC Fly-In
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army staff sgt. re-enlists aboard aircraft

Today in History

1789: George Washington is elected president

Get our daily newsletter.