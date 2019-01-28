Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Swiss medal hope Michelle Gisin to miss worlds for surgery

January 28, 2019 11:39 am
 
BERN, Switzerland (AP) — One of Switzerland’s best medal hopes for next month’s skiing world championships has ended her season to have surgery.

Michelle Gisin opted for an operation to repair the right knee ligaments she damaged in a World Cup super-G race on Saturday in Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Germany, the Swiss ski federation said in a statement.

It’s the first serious injury for the 25-year-old Gisin, who won the Olympic title in Alpine combined last year and silver in that event at the 2017 world championships.

“Life went always up up up and it became faster and faster. So now it’ll slow down for a moment,” Gisin wrote in an Instagram post . “And I am actually grateful for this.”

Gisin’s injury comes one month after her elder brother Marc sustained rib, back and pelvic injuries in a hard fall in a World Cup downhill in Val Gardena, Italy.

The world championships will be held in Are, Sweden, from Feb. 5-17.

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

