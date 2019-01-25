Listen Live Sports

Swoosh up front: Nike to replace Under Armour for MLB

January 25, 2019
 
NEW YORK (AP) — The swoosh is expected to be on the front of Major League Baseball uniforms starting in 2020.

Nike will succeed Majestic Athletic as Major League Baseball’s uniform supplier for the 2020 season. The swoosh logo likely will move to a more prominent position on jersey fronts. The Majestic logo is currently on the sleeve.

The 10-year deal announced Friday replaces an agreement announced in December 2016 for Under Armour to replace Majestic. The online sportswear retailer Fanatics will manufacture and distribute licensed versions of the Nike uniforms and training wear to consumers.

Majestic has manufactured MLB batting practice jerseys since 1982 and has been the exclusive supplier of game uniforms since 2005. Before that, uniforms were manufactured by Majestic, Russell Athletic and Rawlings.

More AP baseball coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball

