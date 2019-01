Sydney International Results

By The Associated Press

Thursday At Olympic Park Tennis Centre Sydney Purse: Men, $527,880 (ATP250); Women, $823,000 (Premier) Surface: Hard-Outdoor Singles Men Quarterfinals

Andreas Seppi (8), Italy, def. Stefanos Tsitsipas (1), Greece, 4-6, 6-4, 6-4.

Alex de Minaur, Australia, def. Jordan Thompson, Australia, 7-6 (4), 6-3.

Diego Schwartzman (3), Argentina, def. Yoshihito Nishioka, Japan, 6-1, 3-6, 7-6 (1).

Gilles Simon (4), France, def. John Millman, Australia, 7-5, 3-6, 7-6 (3).

Women Quarterfinals

Aliaksandra Sasnovich, Belarus, def. Timea Bacsinszky, Switzerland, 6-3, 6-3.

Ashleigh Barty, Australia, def. Elise Mertens (10), Belgium, 6-3, 6-3.

Kiki Bertens (7), Netherlands, def. Yulia Putintseva, Kazakhstan, 6-2, 6-2.

Petra Kvitova (5), Czech Republic, def. Angelique Kerber (2), Germany, 6-4, 6-1.

Doubles Men Quarterfinals

Lleyton Hewitt and Jordan Thompson, Australia, def. Martin Klizan, Slovakia, and Nicholas Monroe, United States, 6-4, 7-6 (4).

Women Quarterfinals

Aleksandra Krunic, Serbia, and Katerina Siniakova, Czech Republic, def. Gabriela Dabrowski, Canada, and Xu Yifan (1), China, 6-2, 6-4.

Semifinals

Aleksandra Krunic, Serbia, and Katerina Siniakova, Czech Republic, def. Miyu Kato and Makoto Ninomiya, Japan, 7-5, 6-2.

Eri Hozumi, Japan, and Alicja Rosolska, Poland, def. Andreja Klepac, Slovenia, and Maria Jose Martinez Sanchez (3), Spain, 4-6, 6-2, 10-8.

