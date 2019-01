Sydney International Results

By The Associated Press

Sunday At Olympic Park Tennis Centre Sydney Purse: Men, $527,880 (ATP250); Women, $823,000 (Premier) Surface: Hard-Outdoor Singles Men First Round

Martin Klizan, Slovakia, def. Alexei Popyrin, Australia, 7-6 (4), 4-6, 7-6 (5).

Jordan Thompson, Australia, def. Adrian Mannarino, France, 6-3, 6-3.

Doubles Men First Round

Ken and Neal Skupski, Britain, def. Nikola Mektic, Croatia, and Alexander Peya (3), Austria, 6-3, 6-4.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.