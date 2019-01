Sydney International Results

By The Associated Press

Monday At Olympic Park Tennis Centre Sydney Purse: Men, $527,880 (ATP250); Women, $823,000 (Premier) Surface: Hard-Outdoor Singles Men First Round

Sam Querrey, United States, def. Malek Jaziri, Tunisia, 6-1, 4-1 retired.

Alex de Minaur (5), Australia, def. Dusan Lajovic, Serbia, 6-4, 6-3.

Reilly Opelka, United States, def. Albert Ramos-Vinolas, Spain, 6-3, 6-4.

Guido Andreozzi, Argentina, def. Matthew Ebden, Australia, 3-6, 6-3, 6-4.

Yoshihito Nishioka, Japan, def. Ryan Harrison, United States, 6-4, 6-2.

Women First Round

Camila Giorgi, Italy, def. Ajla Tomljanovic, Australia, 6-3, 6-3.

Kiki Bertens (7), Netherlands, def. Bernarda Pera, United States, 7-5, 6-4.

Sam Stosur, Australia, def. Dominika Cibulkova, Slovakia, 3-6, 6-3, 6-4.

Yulia Putintseva, Kazakhstan, def. Daria Gavrilova, Australia, 6-1, 7-6 (4).

Garbine Muguruza, Spain, def. Carla Suarez Navarro, Spain, 6-3, 6-4.

Timea Bacsinszky, Switzerland, def. Anastasija Sevastova (9), Latvia, 6-7 (3), 6-4, 6-4.

Doubles Women First Round

Nadiia Kichenok, Ukraine, and Barbora Strycova (4), Czech Republic, def. Jelena Ostapenko, Latvia, and Sloane Stephens, United States, 2-6, 6-2, 10-6.

Bethanie Mattek-Sands, United States, and Demi Schuurs, Netherlands, def. Hsieh Su-wei, Taiwan, and Abigail Spears, United States, 6-2, 5-7, 10-7.

