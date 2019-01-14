Listen Live Sports

Sylla’s career-high 25 pts leads NC A&T past UMES 67-58

January 14, 2019 10:23 pm
 
PRINCESS ANNE, Md. (AP) — Ibrahim Sylla scored a career-high 25 points and tied his career best with 10 rebounds and North Carolina A&T remained unbeaten in Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference play beating Maryland-Eastern Shore 67-58 on Monday night.

It’s the second consecutive season the Aggies have started 3-0 in conference action. They haven’t done that since the 1980-81 and 1981-82 seasons.

Sylla’s 3-point play early in the second half followed Ahmad Frost’s 3-pointer, which provided Maryland-Eastern Shore with its last lead of the game. Isaac Taylor later made a layup to bring the Hawks within 49-47, but Sylla responded with a dunk, a layup and a 3-point play before Terry Harris buried a 3 and the Aggies (8-9, 3-0) led 59-50 with 9:40 left. The Hawks (2-17, 0-4) could only get within five the rest of the way.

Sylla’s finished 9-of-10 shooting from the floor and 7 of 8 from the foul line.

Tyler Jones led UMES with 11 points.

