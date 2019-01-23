Listen Live Sports

Talton, Babic spark Texas A&M CC rally past Nicholls 75-73

January 23, 2019 11:53 pm
 
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (AP) — Jashawn Talton and Jake Babic scored 18 points apiece and Texas A&M Corpus Christi rallied down the stretch to defeat Nicholls State 75-73 Wednesday night.

Talton was 6 of 10 from the field, adding five of six free throws and 10 rebounds for Texas A&M CC (9-10, 4-2 Southland Conference). Babic sank four of the Islanders nine 3-pointers.

A Gavin Peppers drive for a layup gave Nicholls State (10-10, 3-4) its biggest lead, 65-56, with just under eight minutes left to play. Corpus Christi scored the next seven points, trimming the Colonels lead to 65-63 with 5:08 remaining.

Peppers made two free throws, but Babic drained a 3 and Talton converted a pair at the foul line for a 68-67 Islanders lead with 4:17 to go.

Peppers canned a 3, Daniel Regis added a free throw and Nichols led 73-72 but the Colonels went scoreless the last 1:35.

Babic and Talton grabbed the win for Corpus Christi, making three of four at the free throw line.

Peppers scored 16 to lead Nicholls, Danny Garrick added 15.

