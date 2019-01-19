Listen Live Sports

Taylor scores 15 points in Fresno State’s big second half

January 19, 2019 8:26 pm
 
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Deshon Taylor scored all of his 15 points in the second half and Fresno State rallied to defeat Boise State 63-53 on Saturday night.

Boise State led 28-22 at halftime after Fresno State shot 34 percent and made 2-of-15 3-pointers. The Bulldogs, the leading 3-point shooting team in the Mountain West Conference, made 5-of-8 3-pointers in the second half and outscored the Broncos 41-25.

Fresno State (13-4, 4-1) first tied the game at 35 with 12:02 remaining in the second half. There were two more ties but the Broncos never regained the lead.

New Williams added 14 points off the bench and Nate Grimes collected eight rebounds for Fresno State.

Justinian Jessup scored 15 points for Boise State, as did Alex Hobbs. No player had more than four rebounds for the Broncos (8-10, 3-2) who were outrebounded 33-25. Boise State made only 4-of-21 3-pointers (19 percent) and had only eight assists.

The Broncos lost by one point to No. 10 Nevada last time out.

