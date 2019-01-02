Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Taylor scores 24 points, hits key free throws in UCF victory

January 2, 2019 9:45 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — B.J. Taylor scored 24 points, including two clutch free throws to seal the win, and Central Florida defeated Temple 78-73 in an American Athletic Conference opener on Wednesday night.

Shizz Alston made two free throws and Nate Pierre-Louis’ 3-pointer brought Temple to within 66-63 near the four-minute mark, but the Owls went the next 3:44 without a field goal. Pierre-Louis stopped the drought with a dunk to get Temple back within six points with 16 seconds remaining. Aubrey Dawkins missed two free throws before Quinton Rose’s 3 reduce the Owls’ deficit to76-73 with six seconds left. Taylor made a pair from the foul line for the final margin.

Tacko Fall had his third double-double of the season, scoring 16 points and grabbing 11 rebounds for the Knights (11-2). Terrell Allen added 11 points, seven assists and five rebounds for UCF, which won its fifth straight and improved to 8-1 at home.

Pierre-Louis led Temple (10-3) with 21 points, Alston added 18 points and Rose 17.

        Insight by Lookout: Federal security and IT practitioners examine the state of mobile cybersecurity in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|7 NCSE 2019
1|10 NDIA Washington, D.C. Chapter Defense...
1|15 5th Annual Defense Research and...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marine recruits maneuver through obstacle course

Today in History

1952: Truman warns of Cold War dangers in Union address