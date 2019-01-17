Taylor scores 33, Austin Peay remains undefeated in OVC

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. (AP) — Terry Taylor had a career-high 33 points with 12 rebounds and Austin Peay broke open a tight game in the second half to defeat SIU-Edwardsville 79-71 on Thursday night.

With the win, the Governors (13-5, 5-0 OVC) keep pace with Murray State and Jacksonville State, both 5-0, atop the Ohio Valley Conference.

There were 10 ties and 11 lead changes in the game, with eight ties and five lead changes in the first half alone. The last lead of the first half went to the Govs when Steve Harris hit a 3-pointer and a foul shot for a 38-35 lead.

Austin Peay took the lead for good when Taylor hit two free throws for a 53-51 advantage with 11:03 remaining in the game. The Govs would lead by 11 twice, the second time with 1:27 left.

Advertisement

Cameron Williams scored 16 points and Tyrese Williford added 13 for the Cougars (5-12, 1-4).

Chris Porter-Bunton added 11 points and Harris finished with 10 for Austin Peay.

Taylor, a sophomore swingman, had a previous career-best 32 points twice this season.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.