Tejada, Andree lead Lehigh past Navy

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Lance Tejada scored 22 points with five 3-pointers, Pat Andree added 16 points with six assists and Lehigh defeated Navy 85-74 on Wednesday night.

Kyle Leufroy had 15 points and six rebounds for the Mountain Hawks (12-6, 5-2 Patriot League). Lehigh remains one game behind first-place Bucknell (6-1) in the league standings.

Hasan Abdullah had 20 points with six assists and Evan Wieck had a double-double with 19 points and 15 rebounds for Navy (6-12, 3-4). All five starters played at least 27 minutes and the Midshipmen had only four bench points.

Lehigh led the majority of the game, never trailing by more than one as Navy’s last lead was 17-16 midway through the first half.

A 3-point play by Leufroy gave Lehigh its biggest lead, 78-63, with 3:40 remaining in regulation. Lehigh finished the game 24 of 26 from the free-throw line, including 6 for 6 in the final minute.

