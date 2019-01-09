Tejada with 36 points, Lehigh edges Holy Cross 99-94 in OT

WORCHESTER, Mass. (AP) — Lance Tejada shattered his previous career-high, scoring 36 points on 10 3-pointers as Lehigh rallied late to edge Holy Cross 99-94 in overtime on Wednesday night.

Tejada sank a pair of 3-pointers and Jordan Cohen hit a third to give the Mountain Hawks (10-4, 3-0 Patriot League) a 95-88 advantage to start the overtime period and they led all the way. Tejada drilled his tenth 3-pointer with 10 seconds left, capping the win. His previous career-high was 26 points.

Kyle Leufroy added 19 points and 11 rebounds for Lehigh. Cohen had 16 points and Pat Andree had 11 points and seven rebounds.

Lehigh trailed 59-47 at the break but rallied in the second half beginning with Tejada’s trio of 3-pointers early and finishing with Cohen’s 3 that gave the Mountain Hawks a 68-65 lead with 11:49 to play. They stretched it to 79-70 before Holy Cross closed in to tie it 86-all with 51 seconds left. Lehigh missed two 3-pointers in the final seconds, forcing overtime.

Advertisement

Caleb Green led the Crusaders (10-6, 1-2) with 25 points. Jehyve Floyd added 22 points, nine rebounds and seven assists.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.