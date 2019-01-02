Listen Live Sports

Tejada’s 3 allows Lehigh to hold off Lafayette, 86-83

January 2, 2019 9:14 pm
 
BETHLEHEM, Pa. (AP) — Lance Tejada drilled a 3-pointer with just over a minute left and Jordan Cohen added two free throws in the closing seconds to lift Lehigh to an 86-83 win over in-state rival Lafayette in the Patriot League opener for both schools Wednesday night.

Lafayette took the lead on Justin Jaworski’s 3, 83-81 with 1:28 left. Paulius Zalys missed a jumper for the lead with :42 remaining and Alex Petrie’s attempt from deep with a second left missed.

The Leopards held an eight-point lead at intermission, 43-35, but Lehigh erased the deficit, tying the game at 56-56 on Caleb Bennett’s jumper with 13:01 left. Lafayette answered with a 7-0 run and the Mountain Hawks answered to tie it again at 65-65.

Pat Andree finished with 23 points and 13 rebounds for Lehigh (8-4), coming off its best nonconference season since 2012-13. Tejada, who was 4 of 5 from distance, finished with 16 points and dished five assists.

Zalys scored 19 points for Lafayette (3-9). Jaworski and Petrie each added 15 points.

