Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Temple hires Rod Carey from N. Illinois as coach

January 11, 2019 12:48 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Temple has hired Northern Illinois coach Rod Carey as its next football coach, filling a vacancy that abruptly opened in late December after the newly-hired Manny Diaz left to lead Miami.

Temple officials said Friday that they planned to introduce Carey at a news conference. Athletic director Patrick Kraft says Carey is a proven winner and the right fit to keep the Owls moving forward.

Carey arrives after Geoff Collins departed to Georgia Tech and Temple unexpectedly lost Diaz as its first replacement. The former Miami defense coordinator made a deal after the regular season to lead the Owls next year, but that changed quickly after Hurricanes coach Mark Richt unexpectedly retired on Dec. 30. Some 12 hours later, Diaz had a five-year deal with Miami and the Temple job was vacant again.

Carey coached seven seasons at Northern Illinois, leading the Huskies to six bowl games and compiling a 52-30 record. He was the 2013 Mid-American Conference coach of the year.

        Insight by MobileIron: Federal practitioners explore implementing new CDM capabilities in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|17 AFCEA Bethesda January Breakfast
1|17 Trailblazing Women In Government IT
1|17 TECHEXPO Top Secret Hiring Event
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Oldest World War II veteran in US laid to rest

Today in History

1961: Eisenhower bids farewell