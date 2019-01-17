Tennessee State splits season series with Tennessee Tech

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Stokley Chaffee Jr. scored 10 of his 13 points in the second half and grabbed eight rebounds and Tennessee State defeated Tennessee Tech 79-62 on Thursday night, splitting the season series.

The Tigers (5-12, 2-3 Ohio Valley), who lost at home to the Golden Eagles 66-64 in a conference opener on Jan. 3, snapped a three-game losing streak to their state rival by posting just their second road win in eight games this season.

Reserves Kamar McKnight scored 12 points, Emmanuel Egbuta 11 and Donte Fitzpatrick-Dorsey 10, as the Tigers bench outscored the Eagles’ 37-15. Starters Dave Morris and Armani Chaney scored 11 and 10 points, respectively.

Corey Tillery scored 20 points with six 3-pointers for Tennessee Tech (6-12, 2-3) with Malik Martin adding 12 points and Johnnie Vassar 10. The Eagles committed 20 turnovers.

Advertisement

The Tigers grabbed the lead midway through the first half, led by nine at halftime and were up by 27 after Chaffee scored 10 points in a 30-12 run over the first 11 minutes of the second half.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.