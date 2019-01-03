Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Tennessee Tech holds off Tennessee St. in OVC opener, 66-64

January 3, 2019 11:49 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Corey Tillery hit four straight free throws in the final minute and Tennessee Tech held off a Tennessee State rally to win the Ohio Valley Conference opener, 66-64 on Thursday night.

The Golden Eagles won for the third straight time in Nashville. The two previous wins required overtime.

Jr. Clay converted a 3-point play to get Tennessee Tech within one with just under five minutes to play, then put them on top for good with a 3-pointer to make it 57-55. Armani Chaney brought Tennessee State back with a pair of free throws and a layup with :35 to play. Tillery made it 66-61 with :12 left with his third and fourth free throws, but The Tigers sent Tripp Davis to the free-throw line twice in the closing seconds. Davis hit two of three to cut the lead to 66-63, but missed the second of two with a second left.

Clay finished with 23 points for the Golden Eagles (5-9, 1-0), who converted 22 of 36 from the line (61.1 percent).

        Insight by Lookout: Federal security and IT practitioners examine the state of mobile cybersecurity in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Chaney finished with 15 points for Tennessee State (3-10, 0-1) and Emmanuel Egbuta grabbed 14 rebounds.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|7 NCSE 2019
1|10 NDIA Washington, D.C. Chapter Defense...
1|15 5th Annual Defense Research and...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

US Air Force Thunderbirds train for 2019 show

Today in History

1861: William Seward becomes Secretary of State