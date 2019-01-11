Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Tennys Sandgren wins 1st singles title at ASB Classic

January 11, 2019 11:42 pm
 
2 min read
Share       

AUCKLAND, New Zealand (AP) — American Tennys Sandgren won his first ATP Tour singles title Saturday, beating Cameron Norrie 6-4, 6-2 in the final of the ASB Classic.

The 27-year-old Sandgren, ranked 63rd, was playing in his second tour final after being beaten by compatriot Steve Johnson at the U.S. Men’s Clay Court Championships in April.

Sandgren broke Norrie in his first service game — only the third time Norrie’s serve had been broken at the tournament — and held a narrow edge throughout the match, winning the tournament without dropping a set.

“I’m a little bit at a loss for words actually,” Sandgren said. “A lot of work, a lot of training, a lot sacrifice goes in to even making a final and to get a win…I’m kind of speechless. I was just grateful that I could be out here and could play and compete. I’ve had some injuries and just to be healthy and play well has been good.”

        Insight by Citrix Public Sector: Federal practitioners describe multi-cloud security in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

While Sandgren was always in front, he didn’t win easily. Norrie didn’t play as well as he has this week to reach his first tour final but he still competed hard and made use of a strong return of serve.

After breaking the British player in the opening game of the first set, Sandgren dropped his serve in the fourth game, then immediately broke again for a 3-2 lead.

He saved a break point in the eighth game, eventually clinching the game with his fifth ace, before and served out the set in 41 minutes.

Sandgren broke Norrie in the third game of the second set, after Norrie saved three break points. He held his serve, at times with difficulty, before clinching the match on his second championship point.

___

More AP Tennis: https://www.apnews.com/apf-Tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

        The latest news on the federal government's longest shutdown in history. Follow our complete coverage.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|17 AFCEA Bethesda January Breakfast
1|17 TECHEXPO Top Secret Hiring Event
1|17 Trailblazing Women In Government IT
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marine snipers practice target techniques

Today in History

1961: Eisenhower bids farewell