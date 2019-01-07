Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Texas Southern wins 3rd straight, beats Southern 77-67

January 7, 2019 11:14 pm
 
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Jeremy Combs had 17 points, eight rebounds and four blocks, John Jones added 12 points on four 3-pointers and Texas Southern beat Southern 77-67 on Monday night.

The Tigers have won their last three games, including a memorable 88-73 victory at Texas A&M on Dec. 29. Their win at College Station was the program’s first over the Aggies and seven days later, the Tigers won at Alcorn for their 24th consecutive victory in the series.

Jalyn Patterson and Justin Hopkins each added 13 points for Texas Southern (7-8, 2-0 SWAC). TSU’s 7-foot-2 center Trayvon Reed, who posted double-doubles in his last two games, did not play.

Texas Southern entered leading the SWAC in scoring, averaging 77.1 points per contest.

Eddie Reese had 17 points and eight rebounds and Sidney Umude added 15 points and seven boards for Southern (1-14, 0-2). The Jaguars’ lone win came against NAIA-member Miley in late November and have lost eight straight since.

