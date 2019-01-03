Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Texas St holds of Georgia Southern 73-70 to open league play

January 3, 2019 10:54 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

SAN MARCOS, Texas (AP) — Tre’Larenz Nottingham scored 24 points, Eric Terry added 14 and Texas State beat Georgia Southern 73-70 in a Sun Belt Conference opener Thursday night.

Georgia Southern’s Calvin Wishart, Quan Jackson and Tookie Brown each missed 3-point shots in the final seconds for the chance to tie. Nottingham’s layup with 3:03 left gave the Bobcats (12-2) a 72-63 lead before the Georgia Southern (8-6) made a late run. Texas State led 43-37 at halftime and extended the lead with a 10-4 run out of the break.

Alex Peacock scored 11 points with 10 rebounds and Nijal Pearson grabbed a career-high 14 rebounds for Texas State.

Simeon Carter led the Eagles with 20 points, Isaiah Crawley scored 16 and Brown and Jackson each scored 13. Georgia South shot 3 of 19 from beyond the 3-point arc.

        Insight by Lookout: Federal security and IT practitioners examine the state of mobile cybersecurity in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Texas State has a 4-2 record in conference openers since joining the Sun Belt in 2013-14.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|7 NCSE 2019
1|10 NDIA Washington, D.C. Chapter Defense...
1|15 5th Annual Defense Research and...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

US Air Force Thunderbirds train for 2019 show

Today in History

1861: William Seward becomes Secretary of State