Texas Tech at Kansas highlights Big 12 action

A look at the upcoming week around the Big 12 Conference.

GAME OF THE WEEKEND: Texas Tech at Kansas. The Red Raiders got a much-needed 84-65 win over TCU on Monday, just two days after holding off Arkansas in Lubbock. The Jayhawks fell to 5-3 in the league after losing at Texas 73-63 on Tuesday, and a loss on Saturday would seriously dampen their title hopes. Kansas typically never loses big games like this one in Phog Allen Fieldhouse, but this is starting to feel like an atypical season in Lawrence.

LOOKING AHEAD: Baylor hosts TCU in search of a 6-2 start to league play. The Bears, one of the nation’s biggest surprises over the past few weeks, are coming off a 30-point blowout of Oklahoma. …Kansas State travels to Oklahoma State. The Wildcats have won five in a row in the Big 12, but they’re also coming off a humbling 65-53 loss at Texas A&M. …The Longhorns will travel to Ames to face the Cyclones, while the Sooners play West Virginia in Morgantown. Oklahoma’s NCAA Tournament hopes would take a hit if they lost to the scuffling Mountaineers.

PLAYER TO WATCH: Dean Wade, Kansas State: The Wildcats looked lost at times without the league’s preseason player of the year. But Wade has hit his stride, averaging 16.5 points in his last four games. A healthy Wade makes K-State a serious title contender in a race that, for once, appears to be wide open.

INSIDE THE NUMBERS: Dedric Lawson of Kansas has to be considered the current favorite to win the conference’s player of the year award. Lawson is averaging 19.5 points and a league-leading 11.1 rebounds a game, and he’s eighth in the Big 12 with 22 blocks. …Oklahoma State’s Lindy Waters and Thomas Dziagwa are both shooting better than 43 percent on 3s. Only Iowa State’s Tyrese Haliburton and Lagerald Vick of Kansas had higher percentages entering Wednesday’s action. … Jarrett Culver is averaging 18.5 points, 6.9 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game.

ON THE WOMEN’S SIDE: Baylor shot up to No. 1 in the poll for the first time since 2013 on Monday. The Lady Bears grabbed the top spot after Notre Dame was stunned by North Carolina on Sunday. Baylor hosts Texas Tech on Saturday. …Texas was 12th, but that’ll likely change after the Longhorns lost to West Virginia at home on Monday. …No. 23 Iowa State earned player of the week honors (Kristin Scott) and freshman of the week honors (Ashley Joens). It was the second straight week that Joens won the award for the league’s top rookie.

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

