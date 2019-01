The AP Top 25 Fared

By The Associated Press

No. 1 Alabama (14-1) beat No. 4 Oklahoma 45-34, Orange Bowl (CFP semifinal), Dec. 29; lost to No. 2 Clemson 44-16 (FBS Championship), Jan. 7.

No. 2 Clemson (14-0) beat No. 3 Notre Dame 30-3, Cotton Bowl (CFP semifinal), Dec. 29; beat No. 1 Alabama, 44-16 (FBS Championship), Jan. 7.

No. 3 Notre Dame (12-1) lost to No. 2 Clemson 30-3, Cotton Bowl (CFP semifinal), Dec. 29.

No. 4 Oklahoma (12-2) lost to No. 1 Alabama 45-34, Orange Bowl (CFP semifinal), Dec. 29.

No. 5 Ohio State (13-1) beat No. 9 Washington 28-23, Rose Bowl, Jan. 1.

No. 6 Georgia (11-3) lost to No. 14 Texas 28-21, Sugar Bowl, Jan. 1.

No. 7 UCF (12-1) lost to No. 11 LSU 40-32, Fiesta Bowl, Jan. 1.

No. 8 Michigan (10-3) lost to No. 10 Florida 41-15, Peach Bowl, Dec. 29.

No. 9 Washington (10-4) lost to No. 5 Ohio State 28-23, Rose Bowl, Jan. 1.

No. 10 Florida (10-3) beat No. 8 Michigan 41-15, Peach Bowl, Dec. 29.

No. 11 LSU (10-3) beat No. 7 UCF 40-32, Fiesta Bowl, Jan. 1.

No. 12 Washington State (11-2) beat No. 25 Iowa State 28-26, Alamo Bowl, Dec. 28.

No. 13 Penn State (9-4) lost to No. 16 Kentucky 27-24, Citrus Bowl, Jan. 1.

No. 14 Texas (9-4) beat No. 6 Georgia 28-21, Sugar Bowl, Jan. 1.

No. 15 West Virginia (8-4) lost to No. 17 Syracuse 34-18, Camping World Bowl, Dec. 28.

No. 16 Kentucky (10-3) beat No. 13 Penn State 27-24, Citrus Bowl, Jan. 1.

No. 17 Syracuse (10-3) beat No. 15 West Virginia 34-18, Camping World Bowl, Dec. 28.

No. 18 Mississippi State (8-5) lost to Iowa 27-22, Outback Bowl, Jan. 1.

No. 19 Fresno State (12-2) beat Arizona State 31-20, Las Vegas Bowl, Dec. 15.

No. 20 Utah (9-5) lost to Northwestern 31-20, Holiday Bowl, Dec. 31.

No. 21 Texas A&M (8-4) beat NC State 52-13, Gator Bowl, Dec. 31.

No. 22 Army (11-2) beat Navy 17-10, Dec. 8; beat Houston 70-14, Armed Forces Bowl, Dec. 22.

No. 23 Boise State (10-3) vs. Boston College, SERVPRO Bowl, Dec. 26, canceled.

No. 24 Missouri (8-5) lost to Oklahoma State 38-33, Liberty Bowl, Dec. 31.

No. 25 Iowa State (8-5) lost to No. 12 Washington State 28-26, Alamo Bowl, Dec. 28.

