The AP Top 25 Women’s Basketball Poll

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ women’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Jan. 6, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week’s ranking:

Record Pts Prv 1. Notre Dame (12) 14-1 715 2 2. Louisville (10) 14-0 708 3 3. UConn (3) 12-1 701 1 4. Baylor (5) 11-1 687 8 5. Oregon 13-1 616 5 6. Stanford 12-1 609 6 7. Mississippi St. 14-1 575 7 8. NC State 15-0 536 9 9. Maryland 13-1 500 4 10. Oregon St. 12-2 487 11 11. Texas 12-2 443 13 12. Syracuse 13-2 411 14 13. Tennessee 12-2 394 10 14. Gonzaga 15-1 318 17 15. Marquette 12-3 282 20 16. Kentucky 14-2 268 16 17. Iowa 10-3 253 19 18. Minnesota 12-2 186 12 19. Arizona St. 11-3 167 22 20. Iowa St. 12-2 163 25 21. South Carolina 10-4 162 23 22. Florida St. 14-1 118 – 23. Michigan St. 11-3 103 15 24. California 10-3 101 18 25. Indiana 14-1 74 –

Others receiving votes: Miami 44, Rutgers 41, Missouri 39, DePaul 23, Texas A&M 8, South Dakota 5, Cent Michigan 3, Utah 2, Butler 2, Drake 2, Ohio 2, Virginia Tech 1, UCF 1.

