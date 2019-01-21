Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
The AP Top 25 Women’s Basketball Poll

January 21, 2019 12:07 pm
 
The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ women’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Jan. 20, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week’s ranking:

Record Pts Prv
1. Notre Dame (22) 18-1 735 1
2. Baylor (7) 15-1 713 2
3. UConn (1) 16-1 703 2
4. Louisville 17-1 651 4
5. Oregon 17-1 623 5
6. Stanford 16-1 608 6
7. Mississippi St. 17-1 578 7
8. NC State 18-0 549 8
9. Oregon St. 15-3 472 10
10. Marquette 16-3 460 14
11. Maryland 16-2 442 9
12. Texas 15-3 376 11
13. Syracuse 15-3 358 12
14. Rutgers 15-3 343 20
15. Kentucky 16-3 331 16
16. Arizona St. 13-5 265 19
17. Iowa 14-4 261 22
18. Gonzaga 17-2 258 13
19. South Carolina 12-5 245 15
20. Iowa St. 14-4 145 18
21. Utah 16-1 138
22. Florida St. 16-2 134
23. Michigan St. 13-5 109 17
24. Texas A&M 14-4 45
25. Missouri 15-4 43

Others receiving votes: BYU 32, Tennessee 23, Minnesota 21, Drake 20, UCF 20, South Dakota 11, Clemson 11, California 9, DePaul 8, Miami 6, Boise St. 3, Indiana 1.

