The AP Top 25 Women’s Basketball Poll

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ women’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Jan. 20, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week’s ranking:

Record Pts Prv 1. Notre Dame (22) 18-1 735 1 2. Baylor (7) 15-1 713 2 3. UConn (1) 16-1 703 2 4. Louisville 17-1 651 4 5. Oregon 17-1 623 5 6. Stanford 16-1 608 6 7. Mississippi St. 17-1 578 7 8. NC State 18-0 549 8 9. Oregon St. 15-3 472 10 10. Marquette 16-3 460 14 11. Maryland 16-2 442 9 12. Texas 15-3 376 11 13. Syracuse 15-3 358 12 14. Rutgers 15-3 343 20 15. Kentucky 16-3 331 16 16. Arizona St. 13-5 265 19 17. Iowa 14-4 261 22 18. Gonzaga 17-2 258 13 19. South Carolina 12-5 245 15 20. Iowa St. 14-4 145 18 21. Utah 16-1 138 – 22. Florida St. 16-2 134 – 23. Michigan St. 13-5 109 17 24. Texas A&M 14-4 45 – 25. Missouri 15-4 43 –

Others receiving votes: BYU 32, Tennessee 23, Minnesota 21, Drake 20, UCF 20, South Dakota 11, Clemson 11, California 9, DePaul 8, Miami 6, Boise St. 3, Indiana 1.

