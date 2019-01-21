The AP Top 25 Women’s Basketball Poll

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ women’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Jan. 20, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week’s ranking:
|
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Notre Dame (22)
|18-1
|735
|1
|2. Baylor (7)
|15-1
|713
|2
|3. UConn (1)
|16-1
|703
|2
|4. Louisville
|17-1
|651
|4
|5. Oregon
|17-1
|623
|5
|6. Stanford
|16-1
|608
|6
|7. Mississippi St.
|17-1
|578
|7
|8. NC State
|18-0
|549
|8
|9. Oregon St.
|15-3
|472
|10
|10. Marquette
|16-3
|460
|14
|11. Maryland
|16-2
|442
|9
|12. Texas
|15-3
|376
|11
|13. Syracuse
|15-3
|358
|12
|14. Rutgers
|15-3
|343
|20
|15. Kentucky
|16-3
|331
|16
|16. Arizona St.
|13-5
|265
|19
|17. Iowa
|14-4
|261
|22
|18. Gonzaga
|17-2
|258
|13
|19. South Carolina
|12-5
|245
|15
|20. Iowa St.
|14-4
|145
|18
|21. Utah
|16-1
|138
|–
|22. Florida St.
|16-2
|134
|–
|23. Michigan St.
|13-5
|109
|17
|24. Texas A&M
|14-4
|45
|–
|25. Missouri
|15-4
|43
|–
Others receiving votes: BYU 32, Tennessee 23, Minnesota 21, Drake 20, UCF 20, South Dakota 11, Clemson 11, California 9, DePaul 8, Miami 6, Boise St. 3, Indiana 1.
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.