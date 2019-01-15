Listen Live Sports

The Latest: Ex-USU player denies rape charges on stand

January 15, 2019 6:34 pm
 
BRIGHAM CITY, Utah (AP) — The Latest on a former Utah State University football accused of rape (all times local):

4:15 p.m.

A former Utah State University football player says he did not assault any of the six women he is charged with raping.

The Salt Lake Tribune reports that Torrey Green took the stand in his own defense on Tuesday.

He says he wished he would have been more upfront that he wasn’t interested in long-term relationships with women he dated in college, but he insisted he did not rape them.

Prosecutors, though, have said Green was a predator who planned attacks in advance. All six women have testified they were assaulted under similar circumstances after meeting Green on an online dating site.

Green is accused of sexually assaulting six women when he was a student from 2013 to 2015. He has been charged with 11 felony counts.

__

8 a.m.

Prosecutors questioned the tactics used by a police detective when he investigated a rape allegation against a promising Utah State University football player as the handling of the allegations surfaced during trial.

Defense attorneys for Torrey Green called Logan detective Kendall Olsen to the stand Monday, focusing questions to him on Green’s willingness to be interviewed after a woman reported an allegation in 2015.

During cross-examination, prosecutors characterized the detective’s interactions with Green as treating him with “kid gloves,” criticizing Olsen for never getting confrontational with Green and never asking hard questions during the 2015 police interview.

