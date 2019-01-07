The Top Twenty Five

Listen Live Sports

January 7, 2019 12:07 pm
 
The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Jan. 6, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week’s ranking:

Record Pts Prv
1. Duke (37) 12-1 1535 1
2. Michigan (9) 15-0 1499 2
3. Tennessee (13) 12-1 1481 3
4. Virginia (5) 13-0 1471 4
5. Gonzaga 14-2 1319 7
6. Michigan St. 13-2 1291 8
7. Kansas 12-2 1159 5
8. Texas Tech 13-1 1109 11
9. Virginia Tech 13-1 1093 10
10. Nevada 14-1 920 6
11. Auburn 11-2 919 12
12. North Carolina 11-3 889 15
13. Florida St. 12-2 879 9
14. Mississippi St. 12-1 683 17
15. N.C. State 13-1 674 18
16. Ohio St. 12-2 620 14
17. Houston 15-0 565 19
18. Kentucky 10-3 520 13
19. Buffalo 13-1 434 20
20. Iowa St. 12-2 344
21. Marquette 12-3 340 16
22. Indiana 12-3 245 21
23. Oklahoma 12-2 243 23
24. St. John’s 14-1 221
25. TCU 12-1 99

Others receiving votes: Villanova 56, Wisconsin 45, Iowa 40, Minnesota 23, Purdue 20, Nebraska 15, Maryland 14, Seton Hall 14, Alabama 7, UCF 6, Louisville 3, Texas 2, Arizona St. 1, Florida 1, North Texas 1.

