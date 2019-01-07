The Top Twenty Five

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Jan. 6, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week’s ranking:
|
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Duke (37)
|12-1
|1535
|1
|2. Michigan (9)
|15-0
|1499
|2
|3. Tennessee (13)
|12-1
|1481
|3
|4. Virginia (5)
|13-0
|1471
|4
|5. Gonzaga
|14-2
|1319
|7
|6. Michigan St.
|13-2
|1291
|8
|7. Kansas
|12-2
|1159
|5
|8. Texas Tech
|13-1
|1109
|11
|9. Virginia Tech
|13-1
|1093
|10
|10. Nevada
|14-1
|920
|6
|11. Auburn
|11-2
|919
|12
|12. North Carolina
|11-3
|889
|15
|13. Florida St.
|12-2
|879
|9
|14. Mississippi St.
|12-1
|683
|17
|15. N.C. State
|13-1
|674
|18
|16. Ohio St.
|12-2
|620
|14
|17. Houston
|15-0
|565
|19
|18. Kentucky
|10-3
|520
|13
|19. Buffalo
|13-1
|434
|20
|20. Iowa St.
|12-2
|344
|—
|21. Marquette
|12-3
|340
|16
|22. Indiana
|12-3
|245
|21
|23. Oklahoma
|12-2
|243
|23
|24. St. John’s
|14-1
|221
|—
|25. TCU
|12-1
|99
|—
Others receiving votes: Villanova 56, Wisconsin 45, Iowa 40, Minnesota 23, Purdue 20, Nebraska 15, Maryland 14, Seton Hall 14, Alabama 7, UCF 6, Louisville 3, Texas 2, Arizona St. 1, Florida 1, North Texas 1.
