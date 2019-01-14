The Top Twenty Five

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Jan. 13, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week’s ranking:
|
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Duke (36)
|14-1
|1558
|1
|2. Michigan (9)
|17-0
|1497
|2
|3. Tennessee (13)
|14-1
|1482
|3
|4. Virginia (6)
|15-0
|1473
|4
|5. Gonzaga
|16-2
|1315
|5
|6. Michigan St.
|15-2
|1292
|6
|7. Kansas
|14-2
|1188
|7
|8. Texas Tech
|15-1
|1157
|8
|9. Virginia Tech
|14-1
|1091
|9
|10. Nevada
|16-1
|1015
|10
|11. Florida St.
|13-3
|918
|13
|12. Kentucky
|12-3
|790
|18
|13. North Carolina
|12-4
|678
|12
|14. Auburn
|12-3
|669
|11
|15. Marquette
|14-3
|668
|21
|16. Buffalo
|15-1
|625
|19
|17. N.C. State
|14-2
|586
|15
|18. Mississippi
|13-2
|501
|—
|19. Maryland
|14-3
|412
|—
|20. Oklahoma
|13-3
|394
|23
|21. Houston
|16-1
|387
|17
|22. Villanova
|13-4
|300
|—
|23. Iowa
|14-3
|172
|—
|24. Mississippi St.
|12-3
|154
|14
|25. Indiana
|12-4
|116
|22
Others receiving votes: Louisville 112, Nebraska 36, Ohio St. 34, Wisconsin 31, Iowa St. 20, UCF 17, Purdue 16, Kansas St. 14, St. John’s 12, TCU 12, Murray St. 9, Arizona 8, Washington 8, LSU 7, Seton Hall 6, South Carolina 6, Temple 5, Minnesota 3, Cincinnati 2, Wofford 2, Florida 1, Hofstra 1.
