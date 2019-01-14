The Top Twenty Five

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Jan. 13, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week’s ranking:

Record Pts Prv 1. Duke (36) 14-1 1558 1 2. Michigan (9) 17-0 1497 2 3. Tennessee (13) 14-1 1482 3 4. Virginia (6) 15-0 1473 4 5. Gonzaga 16-2 1315 5 6. Michigan St. 15-2 1292 6 7. Kansas 14-2 1188 7 8. Texas Tech 15-1 1157 8 9. Virginia Tech 14-1 1091 9 10. Nevada 16-1 1015 10 11. Florida St. 13-3 918 13 12. Kentucky 12-3 790 18 13. North Carolina 12-4 678 12 14. Auburn 12-3 669 11 15. Marquette 14-3 668 21 16. Buffalo 15-1 625 19 17. N.C. State 14-2 586 15 18. Mississippi 13-2 501 — 19. Maryland 14-3 412 — 20. Oklahoma 13-3 394 23 21. Houston 16-1 387 17 22. Villanova 13-4 300 — 23. Iowa 14-3 172 — 24. Mississippi St. 12-3 154 14 25. Indiana 12-4 116 22

Others receiving votes: Louisville 112, Nebraska 36, Ohio St. 34, Wisconsin 31, Iowa St. 20, UCF 17, Purdue 16, Kansas St. 14, St. John’s 12, TCU 12, Murray St. 9, Arizona 8, Washington 8, LSU 7, Seton Hall 6, South Carolina 6, Temple 5, Minnesota 3, Cincinnati 2, Wofford 2, Florida 1, Hofstra 1.

