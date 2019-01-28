The Top Twenty Five

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ men’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Jan. 27, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week’s ranking:
|
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Tennessee (48)
|18-1
|1575
|1
|2. Duke (12)
|17-2
|1527
|2
|3. Virginia (4)
|18-1
|1473
|3
|4. Gonzaga
|19-2
|1382
|4
|5. Michigan
|19-1
|1381
|5
|6. Michigan St.
|18-3
|1235
|6
|7. Kentucky
|16-3
|1226
|8
|8. Nevada
|19-1
|1158
|7
|9. North Carolina
|15-4
|1065
|11
|10. Marquette
|18-3
|973
|12
|11. Kansas
|16-4
|972
|9
|12. Virginia Tech
|16-3
|858
|10
|13. Houston
|20-1
|795
|17
|14. Villanova
|16-4
|734
|18
|15. Louisville
|15-5
|658
|23
|16. Texas Tech
|16-4
|561
|14
|17. Purdue
|14-6
|532
|–
|18. Buffalo
|18-2
|468
|14
|19. LSU
|16-3
|435
|25
|20. Iowa St.
|15-5
|327
|24
|21. Maryland
|16-5
|280
|13
|22. Mississippi St.
|15-4
|236
|22
|23. NC State
|16-4
|203
|21
|24. Wisconsin
|14-6
|179
|–
|25. Florida St.
|15-5
|141
|–
Others receiving votes: Auburn 85, Cincinnati 76, Washington 75, Kansas St 73, Oklahoma 41, Iowa 28, Wofford 10, Hofstra 9, TCU 7, Mississippi 7, Nebraska 6, Davidson 5, Syracuse 3, Minnesota 1.
