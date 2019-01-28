The Top Twenty Five

Listen Live Sports

January 28, 2019 11:46 am
 
The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ men’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Jan. 27, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week’s ranking:

Record Pts Prv
1. Tennessee (48) 18-1 1575 1
2. Duke (12) 17-2 1527 2
3. Virginia (4) 18-1 1473 3
4. Gonzaga 19-2 1382 4
5. Michigan 19-1 1381 5
6. Michigan St. 18-3 1235 6
7. Kentucky 16-3 1226 8
8. Nevada 19-1 1158 7
9. North Carolina 15-4 1065 11
10. Marquette 18-3 973 12
11. Kansas 16-4 972 9
12. Virginia Tech 16-3 858 10
13. Houston 20-1 795 17
14. Villanova 16-4 734 18
15. Louisville 15-5 658 23
16. Texas Tech 16-4 561 14
17. Purdue 14-6 532
18. Buffalo 18-2 468 14
19. LSU 16-3 435 25
20. Iowa St. 15-5 327 24
21. Maryland 16-5 280 13
22. Mississippi St. 15-4 236 22
23. NC State 16-4 203 21
24. Wisconsin 14-6 179
25. Florida St. 15-5 141

Others receiving votes: Auburn 85, Cincinnati 76, Washington 75, Kansas St 73, Oklahoma 41, Iowa 28, Wofford 10, Hofstra 9, TCU 7, Mississippi 7, Nebraska 6, Davidson 5, Syracuse 3, Minnesota 1.

