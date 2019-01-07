Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

The Women’s Top Twenty Five

January 7, 2019 1:07 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ women’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Jan. 6, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week’s ranking:

Record Pts Prv
1. Notre Dame (12) 14-1 715 2
2. Louisville (10) 14-0 708 3
3. UConn (3) 12-1 701 1
4. Baylor (5) 11-1 687 8
5. Oregon 13-1 616 5
6. Stanford 12-1 609 6
7. Mississippi St. 14-1 575 7
8. N.C. State 15-0 536 9
9. Maryland 13-1 500 4
10. Oregon St. 12-2 487 11
11. Texas 12-2 443 13
12. Syracuse 13-2 411 14
13. Tennessee 12-2 394 10
14. Gonzaga 15-1 318 17
15. Marquette 12-3 282 20
16. Kentucky 14-2 268 16
17. Iowa 10-3 253 19
18. Minnesota 12-2 186 12
19. Arizona St. 11-3 167 22
20. Iowa St. 12-2 163 25
21. South Carolina 10-4 162 23
22. Florida St. 14-1 118
23. Michigan St. 11-3 103 15
24. California 10-3 101 18
25. Indiana 14-1 74

Others receiving votes: Miami 44, Rutgers 41, Missouri 39, DePaul 23, Texas A&M 8, South Dakota 5, Cent. Michigan 3, Butler 2, Drake 2, Ohio 2, Utah 2, UCF 1, Virginia Tech 1.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|15 5th Annual Defense Research and...
1|16 ACT-IAC Artificial Intelligence and...
1|16 TECHEXPO Top Secret Hiring Event
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

India Company practice drill evaluation on Parris Island

Today in History

1908: Grand Canyon declared a national monument