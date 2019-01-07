The Women’s Top Twenty Five

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ women’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Jan. 6, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week’s ranking:
|
|Record
|Pts Prv
| 1. Notre Dame (12)
|14-1
|715
|2
| 2. Louisville (10)
|14-0
|708
|3
| 3. UConn (3)
|12-1
|701
|1
| 4. Baylor (5)
|11-1
|687
|8
| 5. Oregon
|13-1
|616
|5
| 6. Stanford
|12-1
|609
|6
| 7. Mississippi St.
|14-1
|575
|7
| 8. N.C. State
|15-0
|536
|9
| 9. Maryland
|13-1
|500
|4
|10. Oregon St.
|12-2
|487
|11
|11. Texas
|12-2
|443
|13
|12. Syracuse
|13-2
|411
|14
|13. Tennessee
|12-2
|394
|10
|14. Gonzaga
|15-1
|318
|17
|15. Marquette
|12-3
|282
|20
|16. Kentucky
|14-2
|268
|16
|17. Iowa
|10-3
|253
|19
|18. Minnesota
|12-2
|186
|12
|19. Arizona St.
|11-3
|167
|22
|20. Iowa St.
|12-2
|163
|25
|21. South Carolina
|10-4
|162
|23
|22. Florida St.
|14-1
|118
|—
|23. Michigan St.
|11-3
|103
|15
|24. California
|10-3
|101
|18
|25. Indiana
|14-1
|74
|—
Others receiving votes: Miami 44, Rutgers 41, Missouri 39, DePaul 23, Texas A&M 8, South Dakota 5, Cent. Michigan 3, Butler 2, Drake 2, Ohio 2, Utah 2, UCF 1, Virginia Tech 1.
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.