This Week’s Top 25 Fared

1. Duke (15-2) lost to Syracuse 95-91, OT; beat No. 4 Virginia 72-70.

2. Michigan (17-1) lost to Wisconsin 64-54.

3. Tennessee (16-1) beat Arkansas 106-87; beat Alabama 71-68.

4. Virginia (16-1) beat No. 9 Virginia Tech 81-59; lost to No. 1 Duke 72-70.

5. Gonzaga (18-2) beat Loyola Marymount 73-55; beat Portland 89-66.

6. Michigan State (16-2) beat Nebraska 70-64.

7. Kansas (15-3) beat Texas 80-78; lost to West Virginia 65-64.

8. Texas Tech (15-3) lost to Iowa State 68-64; lost to Baylor 73-62.

9. Virginia Tech (15-2) lost to No. 4 Virginia 81-59; beat Wake Forest 87-71.

10. Nevada (18-1) beat Boise State 72-71; beat Air Force 67-52.

11. Florida State (13-5) lost to Pittsburgh 75-62; lost to Boston College 87-82.

12. Kentucky (13-3) beat Georgia 69-49; beat No. 14 Auburn 82-80.

13. North Carolina (14-4) beat Notre Dame 75-69; beat Miami 85-76.

14. Auburn (13-4) beat Texas A&M 85-66; lost to No. 12 Kentucky 82-80.

15. Marquette (16-3) beat Georgetown 74-71; beat Providence 79-68.

16. Buffalo (17-1) beat Western Michigan 88-79; beat Eastern Michigan 77-65.

17. N.C. State (15-3) lost to Wake Forest 71-67; beat Notre Dame 77-73.

18. Mississippi (14-3) lost to LSU 83-69; beat Arkansas 84-67.

19. Maryland (16-3) beat Wisconsin 64-60; beat Ohio State 75-61.

20. Oklahoma (13-5) lost to Kansas State 74-61; lost to Texas 75-72.

21. Houston (18-1) beat SMU 69-58; beat South Florida 69-60.

22. Villanova (14-4) beat Xavier 85-75.

23. Iowa (16-3) beat Penn State 89-82; beat Illinois 95-71.

24. Mississippi State (14-3) beat Florida 71-68; beat Vanderbilt 71-55.

25. Indiana (12-6) lost to Nebraska 66-51; lost to Purdue 70-55.

