The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Thomas Davis says he’s done with Panthers after 14 seasons

January 10, 2019 7:18 am
 
Thomas Davis says he’s been informed by the Panthers he won’t be back with them for a 15th NFL season.

The three-time Pro Bowl linebacker is the Panthers’ all-time leading tackler. He overcame a torn ACL in his same knee three times to record 1,094 tackles, 28 sacks and 13 interceptions. Davis was an All-Pro in 2015, the year he went to his only Super Bowl.

However, Davis posted on Twitter late Wednesday night that the Panthers informed him they were moving in a different direction at linebacker. The 35-year-old Davis thanked the organization for “14 special years,” but said that he’s not retiring. He becomes a free agent in March.

Davis says “I feel like I have way too much football left in me to walk away from the game right now.”

